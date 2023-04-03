Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 14,397.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $92.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $106.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

