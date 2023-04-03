Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,320 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VWO opened at $40.40 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.