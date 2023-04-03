First American Trust FSB Sells 181 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First American Trust FSB lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $412.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

