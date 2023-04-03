Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

VRTX stock opened at $315.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $539,911.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,150,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,430 shares of company stock worth $14,425,082. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More

