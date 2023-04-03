Randolph Co Inc Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Randolph Co Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.08 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.03.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
