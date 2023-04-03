RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $57.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

