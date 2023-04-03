AFS Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.01 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

