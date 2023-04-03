AFS Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $55.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.