626 Financial LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

626 Financial LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.13 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.