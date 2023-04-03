Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.1% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $106.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $270.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

