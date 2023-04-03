Lafayette Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 241.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,444,000 after acquiring an additional 383,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Up 1.4 %

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of V stock opened at $225.46 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.88. The company has a market cap of $424.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

