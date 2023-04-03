Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 747.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $164.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $144.81 and a 12 month high of $188.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.34 and its 200-day moving average is $163.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.601 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

