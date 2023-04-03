Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 2.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $63.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 214.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.