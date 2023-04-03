First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 141,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,248 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 43,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,468,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,820,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,922,000 after buying an additional 89,252 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $72.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.36.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

