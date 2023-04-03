Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 5,340 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $203.20 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $240.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.79 and its 200 day moving average is $184.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

