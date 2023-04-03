AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $159.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $281.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

