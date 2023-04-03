Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,725 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 107,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,296,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,016,000 after buying an additional 125,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $90.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

