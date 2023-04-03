Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 825 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.80 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.