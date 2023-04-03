Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 44.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 80,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,062 and have sold 140,532,616 shares valued at $1,726,902,967. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $87.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

