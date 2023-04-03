Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,585 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.6% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $168.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

