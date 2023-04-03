Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 162.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,492,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $41.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

