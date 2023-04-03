Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 42,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,163 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PEP stock opened at $183.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

