K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $3.03 Billion Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,028,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Diageo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Diageo by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.98) to GBX 4,500 ($55.29) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.29) to GBX 4,200 ($51.60) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.83) to GBX 2,750 ($33.79) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

NYSE DEO opened at $180.32 on Monday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.66.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.