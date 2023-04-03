Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,093,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $9,228,819. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

NYSE CRM opened at $197.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.23. The company has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

