PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lowered by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in PepsiCo by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $182.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.48 and a 200-day moving average of $176.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

