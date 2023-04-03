ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 930 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,088,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $72.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.32.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

