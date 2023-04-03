ONE Advisory Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $107.74 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

