Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VUG opened at $249.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

