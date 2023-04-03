First American Trust FSB Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TIP opened at $110.25 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $125.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average of $107.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

