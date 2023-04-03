First American Trust FSB Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $83.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average of $84.48.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

