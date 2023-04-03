Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $148.73

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $148.73 and last traded at $148.73, with a volume of 514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

Waste Connections Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.86 and a 200 day moving average of $135.13.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,438,000 after purchasing an additional 426,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after acquiring an additional 981,635 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,657,000 after purchasing an additional 391,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

