PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.84.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG opened at $133.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.88. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $138.10.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,635,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

