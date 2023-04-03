Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

FITB opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

