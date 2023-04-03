Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.26% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %
FITB opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
- What OPEC’s Oil Cut Means For Investors
- 2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
- These 3 Top-Rated Small Caps May Be Undervalued Bargains
- Intel Promised A Comeback, And It Delivered
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.