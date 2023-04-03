Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 251,655 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,655 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $57.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

