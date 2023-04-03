Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $225.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $256.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

