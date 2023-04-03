Brown Financial Advisory Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brown Financial Advisory decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,288,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $244.33 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.64 and a 200 day moving average of $224.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

