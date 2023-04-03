iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 9.4% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $225.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

