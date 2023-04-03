Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $72.88.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
