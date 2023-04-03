Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up 1.6% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $84.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.08. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $112.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.