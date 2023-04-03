AFS Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Starbucks comprises about 1.0% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.13 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

