Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

