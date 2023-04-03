Kooman & Associates Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Kooman & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 1.9% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JMST opened at $50.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

