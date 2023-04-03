Intelligent Financial Strategies Takes $78,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $53.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

