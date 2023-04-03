Kooman & Associates Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kooman & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO stock opened at $376.07 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.96 and a 200 day moving average of $358.75.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
