Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RTX opened at $97.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

