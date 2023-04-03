Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,430 shares of company stock worth $14,425,082 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $315.07 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

