Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $165.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.