Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 109 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $412.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

