Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $55.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

