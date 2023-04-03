Stonegate Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Altria Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $44.62 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.